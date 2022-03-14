Season 26 May Have the Most Explosive Finale in 'Bachelor' History

On Monday, March 14, Part One of the two-part Season 26 finale premieres on ABC, and Reality Steve revealed how it all goes down. According to the Spoiler King, Clayton discloses to Gabby and Rachel that he not only slept with both of them, but he loves them both and he loves Susie.

After sharing his secret, both ladies are left in tears and threaten to leave. Clayton convinces them to stay in the competition, but they don't stick around for long. When Clayton realizes that he's made a huge mistake, he begs Susie to talk to him and asks for forgiveness. He eventually convinces her to stay as well, and ultimately decides to eliminate Gabby and Rachel.