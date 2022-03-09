One of Clayton's Overnight Dates Ended in Heartbreak on 'The Bachelor' — Does (SPOILER) Return?

Clayton expressed that he was falling in love with each of his final three women: Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans. He went on overnight dates with Rachel and Gabby first, and he spent time with them in both in their respective Fantasy Suites.

During Clayton's third and final date, Susie shared that it would be a dealbreaker for her if he had been intimate with either of the other women. After some back and forth with the lead, the 28-year-old Virginia native decided to go home.