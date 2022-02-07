Corinne Olympios on Why She Doesn't Watch 'The Bachelor' and Those Comparisons to Shanae Ankney (EXCLUSIVE)

Long before Shanae Ankney ever uttered the word "shrimp" on screen, and prior to Hannah Brown's decision to move the rose podium to avoid Luke Parker, Corinne Olympios was the "villain" of The Bachelor Season 21.

During her time vying for Nick Viall's heart in the 2017 season, Corinne sparked Napgate (when she slept during a rose ceremony and justified her actions by saying that Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jordan took naps), and her comments about cheese pasta and her nanny, Raquel, rubbed some of her co-stars the wrong way.