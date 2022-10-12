Who Is Shanae From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dating Now?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Read at your own risk.

Before the cast for this season of Bachelor in Paradise was even announced, we all knew that Shanae Ankney (or better known as Sha-nae-nae or Shanae 2.0) from Clayon's season of The Bachelor would be down in Playa Escondida. In case you need a reminder, she was notorious for multiple antics, but most notably #shrimpgate and her beef with Genevieve Parsis (who just so happens to also be down in Mexico because of course she is).