We Know Who Gets Engaged on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
After three months without any content, Bachelor Nation is about to be loaded with back-to-back-to-back programming, starting with the historic Season 19 of The Bachelorette — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads? Sign us up!
While we're more than excited to see how their individual journeys play out, we're ready to ditch the classic dating game show format and head down to the beach for another dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise.
There's been plenty of talk surrounding Season 8, and with filming concluded, resident spoiler king Reality Steve has the full scoop. So, without further ado, let's delve into the juiciest spoilers regarding the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Here are the juiciest spoilers about 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022.
For starters, let's discuss the rumored Season 8 cast. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, a total of 43 contestants (a new record) will arrive on the beach, including:
- Michael Allio
- Shanae Ankney
- James Bonsall
- Aaron Clancy
- Johnny DePhillipo
- Victoria Fuller
- Brittany Galvin
- Justin Glaze
- Brandon Jones
- Danielle Maltby
- Rodney Matthews
- Logan Palmer
- Genevieve Parisi
- Serene Russell
'Bachelor In Paradise' introduces a new format.
Nearly 10 years since debuting on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise is looking to spice things up with an all-new twist. According to Reality Steve, one of the twists in Season 8 is "a rip-off of 'Casa Amor' from Love Island."
OK interesting, but how will it work? Well, Steve has all the details!
"All the couples are separated with one gender going to another villa and meeting new singles," he revealed. "I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico, and were introduced to five new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to five new women brought in."
Those who join Season 8 via the "Casa Amor" twist are:
- Sarah Hamrick
- Kate Gallivan
- Eliza Isichei
- Jessenia Cruz
- Florence Moerenhout
- Tyler Norris
- Alex Bordyukov
- Adam Todd
- Rick Leach
- Olu Onajide
Two couples leave 'BIP' Season 8 engaged.
On July 6, Reality Steve tweeted the BIP final couple results. In the end, only two couples left the beach engaged.
Those two couples are:
- Brandon Jones and Serene Russell
- Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller
OK, the fact that Brandon and Serene coupled up during BIP and got engaged is one of, if not the most incredible outcome in franchise history. We don't even know them personally, but we are just so thrilled about their engagement!
In a lengthy Instagram Live back in June 2022, our favorite spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that Brandon and Serene were the new "It couple," and he "would not be surprised if they get engaged at the end." Wow, he manifested it!
As for Johnny and Victoria, not much is known about their time on the beach. However, their unexpected engagement clearly suggests that the 25-year-old realtor doesn't win over the hearts of Gabby or Rachel in Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Additionally, Reality Steve shared that two couples left BIP as a couple:
- Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby
- Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin
And the last two couples broke up:
- Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi
- Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.