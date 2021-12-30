'The Bachelor' Star Kate Gallivan Has Links to 'Selling Sunset' and Harry Styles

While Salley Carson's very recent engagement and Clayton's Fantasy Suite declaration to his final three ladies will both cause a stir, one contestant is also getting a lot of attention online for her link to another top reality show.

Kate Gallivan works for The Oppenheim Group, which is the brokerage at the center of the hit Netflix series, Selling Sunset. In addition to her ties to the real estate firm, Kate dropped another bombshell in her Bachelor bio: she once went on a date with Harry Styles.