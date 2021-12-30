'The Bachelor' Star Kate Gallivan Has Links to 'Selling Sunset' and Harry Styles

'The Bachelor' Star Kate Gallivan Has Links to 'Selling Sunset' and Harry StylesBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 30 2021, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Though fans were surprised when Clayton Echard was selected to be the lead on The Bachelor Season 26 — considering he didn't get much screen time when he was a suitor during Michelle Young's time on The Bachelorette — his season is set to kick off just after the start of the New Year. Based on the trailer, there will be a whole lot of drama happening during his stint as the main star.
While Salley Carson's very recent engagement and Clayton's Fantasy Suite declaration to his final three ladies will both cause a stir, one contestant is also getting a lot of attention online for her link to another top reality show.
Kate Gallivan works for The Oppenheim Group, which is the brokerage at the center of the hit Netflix series, Selling Sunset. In addition to her ties to the real estate firm, Kate dropped another bombshell in her Bachelor bio: she once went on a date with Harry Styles.
So, who exactly is this Season 26 star, and how far does she get on the show? Read on to find out about the rest of her bio, and the rumored spoilers about her journey.
Kate Gallivan is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent working for The Oppenheim Group.
The 32-year-old Season 26 hopeful lives and works in the City of Angels, but she originally hails from Nashville, Tenn. Before she started selling real estate for The Oppenheim Group, Kate worked at CAA.
Her work at the talent agency prepared her to work with high-end clients, and she pivoted to a career in real estate in 2016. Kate began working for The Oppenheim Group full-time in July 2021, after she spent time as an agent for Compass and for Figure 8 Realty. She now features her listings and her sales on her public Instagram feed.
According to her bio for the brokerage, Kate enjoys cooking, hiking, and shopping in her adopted city, and she has a home in the Hollywood Hills.
Though several of the agents at The Oppenheim Group are the stars of Selling Sunset, Kate has yet to appear on the Netflix series — but, perhaps her role on The Bachelor can change that.
Her bio for the show includes another interesting tidbit about the agent: she went out with Harry Styles before.
"Kate once went on a date with Harry Styles, and if you ask her for details, she'll tell you all about it," her profile reads.
While Kate and Harry clearly didn't turn their spark into a full-blown relationship, did the real estate agent have better luck with Clayton?
How far does Kate Gallivan get on 'The Bachelor' Season 26? (SPOILERS)
The native Southerner indicated that she's looking to settle down with "nice, motivated, mature man with a bit of a flashy side," and that she is ready for an engagement, but it does not appear as if she will find her fairytale ending with Clayton.
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Kate gets eliminated during the second rose ceremony. While this means that fans won't have a ton of time to get to know the 32-year-old agent, there's always Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
The Bachelor Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.