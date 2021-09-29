James and Anna Had One of the *Sweetest* Dates in 'Bachelor in Paradise' History

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Though Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is winding down, and many of the longstanding couples are determining whether or not they would be compatible outside of the show, new bonds are continuing to form on the beach.

James Bonsall, who originally appeared (in a box) on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, arrived at Paradise on Day 1, but he has struggled to find his "person."