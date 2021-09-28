The Newest Person to Cause Drama on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Might Not Even Show Up (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

As Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise nears its end, the drama is only heating up further. In the preview for Episode 10, Wells Adams sits Ivan Hall down to ask about what happened in the hotel.

He’s referring to the hotel the contestants are evacuated to when Tropical Storm Dolores hits the beach, during which no cameras are rolling. (A mistake on the producers’ end, honestly. How could they not expect drama to go down in the hotel?)