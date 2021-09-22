Ivan Hall Caused Quite a Stir on 'Bachelor in Paradise' by Kissing Chelsea Vaughn in Front of Aaron Clancy

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise has already given viewers plenty to talk about. A previous episode of the show captured Brendan Morais' and Pieper James' public takedown.

Meanwhile, Season 7, Episode 9 featured an evacuation scene and a shouting match taking place on the sandy beaches of the Hotel Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico. So, what did the fight revolve around? What exactly did Ivan Hall do? Here's what caused the fracas.

What did Ivan Hall do on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Ivan exchanged a passionate and incredibly public kiss with Chelsea Vaughn, a Brooklyn-based model. Ivan and Chelsea caught the eyes of several Bachelor in Paradise contestants. Aaron Clancy, a San Diego native who appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, was certainly among the onlookers — and he didn't like what he was seeing.

Aaron has already had a conversation with Chelsea in which he revealed that he would like to explore things further — only for Ivan to waltz in and change the dynamics. To make matters worse, Ivan assured Aaron he wouldn't court women to land an otherwise sorely-needed rose — shortly before pulling aside Aaron's love interest for a chat.

"They're kissing?" Aaron asked James Bonsall, a witness. "I mean, you knew Ivan was going to leave it all out there," James responded. "He just lied to me. What is he doing? He has never talked to her one day in his life until today," Aaron said. "He's rose-hunting bro," James said. "I will slap that stupid beard off his face," Aaron said.

With no choice left but to defend his honor, Aaron paced down the beach to catch up with Ivan and do a quick debrief. The tense conversation turned into a fight.

"I am with James ribbing Aaron up to get real mad at Ivan! That twosome gets each other amped! James loves getting Aaron all pumped up and shit!" tweeted @tee_ess_cee. "Ivan and Aaron fighting over Chelsea?! The producers are working overtime this season!" wrote @maxoxo_97.

This isn't the first time Ivan and Aaron had a conflict of interest. They also clashed after The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin's arrival in Season 7, Episode 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They both wanted to get to know her better. Becca gave her first rose to Aaron. Deandra Kanu gave Ivan a friendship rose because she had felt that he deserved to be on the show.