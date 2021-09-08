Former Besties Tia Booth and Becca Kufrin Have Dated the Same Man Not Once, but Twice

Without divulging any details, Becca and Garrett ended their engagement in late 2020. Although the couple did not specify the reason for their split, Bachelor Nation believes their breakup may have to do with his response to George Floyd’s death on social media earlier that year.

Both Becca and Garrett have been tight-lipped about their choice to call off their engagement, but Garrett gave fans a cryptic explanation in his Instagram stories.

“I recognize everything going on TV has done for me, and I have no regrets about any of it. But I’m here now, chasing my dreams and goals and continuing to build on what I’d want to be remembered as. So out of respect to her and her family, I’m only going to answer this question ever as it just didn’t work out,” he wrote.