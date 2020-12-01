Why Did 'The Bachelorette' Stars Becca and Garrett Break Up?

Reality television has been such a huge part of our entertainment world for the past decade. It's spawned into a whole separate genre of what to watch, launched some unknown people into stardom, and has given fans a lot of drama to watch along the way.

Watching shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette , it can be easy to forget that the people on the screen are real, but they are very real and, sometimes, they find real love. So, why did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen break up ?

Why did Becca and Garrett break up?

It's probably not too much of a surprise to hear that most often, the relationships that spark from ABC's The Bachelor or The Bachelorette don't have the best track record. More often than not, the couple who makes it to the end don't end up getting married after all.

Article continues below advertisement

Some break up pretty quickly after the show ends; others stay together for a bit before calling it quits. The truth is, they don't know each other too well before agreeing to get married.

Article continues below advertisement

But, some couples make it. Ryan and Trista Sutter are still together, and she was the original Bachelorette. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are going strong many years and three kids later. Desiree Hartsock and her final rose, Chris Siegfried, are going strong, too. And it also seems there's a much better track record for people who get engaged from The Bachelorette vs The Bachelor.

So, when Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged on the August 2018 finale of The Bachelorette, people were hopeful that they were going to stay together. But it didn't take long for the issues already present in their relationship to show.

Article continues below advertisement

As the show began to air, Garrett was under fire for some Instagram posts he had "liked" before filming the season. He was allegedly "liking" content that made fun of immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and Parkland shooting survivors. When the headlines started coming out, Garrett said he leaned on Becca to help him grow.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm just trying to grow as a person, be a better person on a daily basis. She's helped me through everything," he said during the 2018 live After the Final Rose special and he issued a second apology. "We’ve been honest and open and transparent with one another since the beginning. And when that all came out, we attacked it, because I feel like when I was ‘liking’ things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple. So when we started talking about that, we got through that together, and we’re growing, we’re progressing and we’re moving forward.”

Article continues below advertisement

While it seems like the two worked through those initial problems, the couple found themselves in a similar situation a few years later when Garrett defended the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020.

Previous Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca discussed Garrett on the podcast they co-host, Bachelor Happy Hour. Becca initially defended Garrett before saying a week later that she was wrong and admitted that things were not good between the two of them.

Article continues below advertisement

Three months later, Becca officially announced that the two had broken up. While neither specifically said the difference in their political and human rights beliefs were the cause of their split, that's what most people are assuming.