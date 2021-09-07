Brendan and Pieper Lose Followers After Reuniting on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Things were going smoothly for Bachelor in Paradise contestants Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker — until a new addition to this season's cast left the pair in limbo.

Pieper James was added to the cast this season, and with the rumors of her previous relationship with Brendan before coming on the show, it seems like Natasha and Brendan might be over. But why did Brendan and Pieper even go on Bachelor in Paradise if they were together?