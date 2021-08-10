'Bachelor in Paradise' Is the Strongest Show in Bachelor Nation

Some Bachelor fans wait with major anticipation for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise to drop at the end of the summer. It's a time when the best contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come together to cross the invisible barriers of their respective shows and maybe/hopefully fall in love.

In some ways, this makes Bachelor in Paradise so much stronger and — dare we say — better than other Bachelor Nation shows. This spinoff isn't about one just suitor or suitor-ette, but a handful of them. And viewers don't have to root for just one couple when many pop up from one episode to the next.

It's a way for fans to embrace the *journey* of the franchise without all of the stress and pauses for dramatic effect that come with the other shows. But there's enough of the latter thrown in for good measure.