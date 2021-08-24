Brendan Morais Is Dating (SPOILER) After Leaving 'Bachelor in Paradise' Together

Brendan and Pieper do not get engaged in the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn’t mean that they didn’t get their happy ending. According to reports, amid the household drama, Brendan and Pieper ultimately leave paradise together ahead of the overnights and have continued their relationship after the show.

There is no indication that the couple is engaged as of yet, but spoilers suggest that Joe Amabile, Kenny, and Riley Christian will all pop the question in the Season 7 finale.

You can watch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.