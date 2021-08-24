Brendan Morais Is Dating (SPOILER) After Leaving 'Bachelor in Paradise' Together

Brendan Morais Is Dating (SPOILER) After Leaving 'Bachelor in Paradise' TogetherBy Pretty Honore
Spoiler alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.
After a two-year hiatus, Bachelor in Paradise has returned to television with Season 7 and there has been no shortage of drama. Along with reigniting old flames, the show has also started a few fires — one of which came to light in the Aug. 23 episode of BIP. Although Brendan Morais and Demi Burnett seem to have hit it off early on, viewers believe that Brendan’s heart belongs to another Bachelor alum.
Pieper James made her television debut in Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and reports confirm that she has been cast for Season 7 of BIP. Although Pieper doesn’t make her Bachelor in Paradise debut until later in the season, her name is the center of controversy in Season 7. Now fans are desperate to know, did Brendan and Pieper date before Bachelor in Paradise?
Did Brendan Morais and Pieper James date before ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
Brendan and Pieper were spotted together as early as April of 2021, which was a few months before filming for Season 7 kicked off at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico. While the relationship between Brendan and Pieper may have been strictly platonic, many fans believe that the couple may have been a thing long before they arrived in paradise.
In early June, a source told Us Weekly that Brendan and Pieper had been “dating for a few weeks,” and were working overtime to make their long-distance relationship work. The source claimed that the two were “getting to know each other,” and “just having fun,” which doesn’t necessarily mean that the two were ever in a committed relationship.
Still, some viewers speculated that Brendan and Pieper concocted this maniacal plan to con the other contestants, and it didn’t take long for Demi and Victoria Paul to stir the pot in the Aug. 23 episode of BIP. Rumors of Brendan’s alleged relationship with Pieper spread like wildfire among the castmates, who, rightfully, demanded answers.
One viewer tweeted, “I wanted this to blow up because if Pieper comes to paradise and just ends up with Brendan — I’m gonna be pissed. Brendan’s literally wasting people's time.”
Rumors of their relationship are only confirmed by recently resurfaced photos of Brendan and Pieper posted by Reality Steve, which were reportedly taken after their time on Bachelor in Paradise. But do Brendan and Pieper end up engaged in the season finale? Read on to find out.
Do Brendan and Pieper get engaged in the season finale of 'BIP'?
Brendan and Pieper do not get engaged in the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn’t mean that they didn’t get their happy ending. According to reports, amid the household drama, Brendan and Pieper ultimately leave paradise together ahead of the overnights and have continued their relationship after the show.
There is no indication that the couple is engaged as of yet, but spoilers suggest that Joe Amabile, Kenny, and Riley Christian will all pop the question in the Season 7 finale.
