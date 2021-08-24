'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Have Found Ways to Work Around the Drink Limit

'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Have Found Ways to Work Around the Drink LimitBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 23 2021, Updated 9:36 p.m. ET
It's a new season of Bachelor in Paradise, and things are looking a little different this year.
After taking a season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new season is hosted by a variety of guest hosts, starting off with actor and comedian David Spade. Longtime Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison stepped down from the show after making a series of controversial comments about racism, meaning this season will be getting a new look.
But how many things have actually changed for the contestants? Many fan favorites from the recent seasons are joining the beach this summer, coming from Matt James', Katie Thurston's, and Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams' seasons — but just how different will it be for them? And is there still a drink limit for the contestants on the show, or have they changed it at all?
Is there still a drink limit on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
As the seasons progressed, production eventually put in place a drinking limit for the contestants, reportedly only allowing them two drinks an hour. Dylan Barbour confirmed this in a now-deleted tweet, writing that contestants are allowed “two an hour on the hour.”
It doesn't seem as though that rule has changed, though, as this was put in place after a scandal to keep everyone safe. While it's clear some contestants get a little tipsy on-camera, this is likely to prevent them from getting drunk.
Some contestants found ways to work around the drink limit.
During Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the contestants found ways to work around the two drinks an hour maximum set in place by production, getting drunk and leading to an internal investigation and a pause in production. Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson reportedly had a sexual encounter after drinking all day during Season 4, leading production to investigate what happened to ensure there was no foul play.
But many of the contestants revealed that they had ways to work around the limits.
“We had our own little ways to get around it,” said Robby Hayes to People. “If it was two drinks an hour, we’d grab one at 3:50, one at 3:55, then [it was a] new hour at 4:00. We’d grab one at 4:00, and one at 4:05, then you have four drinks within 15 minutes.”
But not everyone was in agreement that two drinks an hour weren't enough to enjoy yourself.
“The new rules — it’s funny,” Jasmine Goode told the outlet. “People think like, ‘Two drinks, oh my God, that’s not enough.’ Because that’s what we all thought. We thought, ‘Two drinks, that’s not going to be enough to have fun,’ or whatever. But honestly, you forget. You first start thinking, ‘Oh wait, I had two drinks — let me get my other drink.’ So you start to actually get drunk faster, I would think. But it was fine.”
Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.