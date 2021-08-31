Who Does Jessenia End up With on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? It's Not Who You'd Think

Jessenia and Chris later go on a double date that includes a steamy makeout session, which makes Jessenia doubt her previous connection. Jessenia tells Chris in the episode, "I feel good about [Ivan], but there's just one thing missing that I'm trying to figure out still. It's weird because you seem to fill that missing thing."

Meanwhile, Ivan has no idea that he’s about to get dumped. He tells his castmate, “If I told her that I did kind of want to be more exclusive, I feel like she'd be on board with that instantly, to be honest."

It isn’t long before Jessenia breaks the news to Ivan, who soon realizes that he’s at risk of being sent home. She tells Ivan, “I feel so comfortable with you, but there's, like, this spark that I've been looking for and I'm not sure if it's there yet. … But with Chris, like, I feel that spark."

According to spoilers, Jessenia ultimately gives her rose to Chris and thereby ends her relationship with Ivan. Both contestants wind up being sent home, but they do not leave paradise together. Unlike Brendan Morais and Pieper James, they have not been seen together since the show stopped filming.

You can tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.