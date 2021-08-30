Maurissa and Riley Have a Clear Spark on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' But Do the Two Get Engaged?

While many couples are already forming strong connections on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise , few can rival the chemistry that Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have. The two went on their first date on the Aug. 24 episode of the hit ABC series, and they had an instant bond.

Maurissa had been spending time with Connor Brennan before Riley made his debut on the beach, leading viewers to wonder what will happen. Read on to find out the rumored spoilers about Maurissa and Riley.

Though they had to eat tongue and tripe in order to avoid answering some revealing questions posed by Lance Bass , they ended up sharing a kiss before heading to the Boom Boom Room.

According to the spoiler site Reality Steve , Maurissa and Riley will continue their romance after their first date and Boom Boom Room stay. The pair will reportedly be one of three couples to get engaged at the end of the season — so their shared dream of having a team full of kids may soon come true.

Maurissa and Connor may have shared one of the first kisses on Season 7, but it looks like Katie Thurston's ex will be strumming breakup songs on his ukelele and making puns on his own for the foreseeable future on the show.

Maurissa discussed her decision to go to the Boom Boom Room with Riley after their first date on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

The 25-year-old patient care coordinator took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to address those who criticized her choice to spend time with Riley in the Boom Boom Room after their first date. She posted a video while wearing a T-shirt that read, "Sex Positive," and her caption detailed some of the negative reactions she has been seeing online.

"First off, I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support. I know the video is all fun and games, but I do think something needs to be clarified. I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction..." she began. "However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I've been receiving, and it's not OK.To my next point, it's OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX!"

"Sex is a two person act, so there shouldn't be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it, and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment. What's even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women," she added. "It's already hard enough being a woman in today’s society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bring each other down. I hope this message is received with love and kindness."