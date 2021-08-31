Yes, Contestants on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are Paid to Appear on the Reality Show

Since 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has been airing on ABC. The show is a spinoff of ABC's franchises The Bachelor and The Bachelorette . How the show works is that contestants from the previous seasons of both series are given a chance to fall in love. However, this time around, love can blossom while filming in an exotic location.

The show consists of 20 or so alums hoping to form connections with one another, and at the end of each week, either the men or the women give out the roses. Contestants who are not given the coveted roses are sent home. At the end of the season, the cast members are given a chance to have an overnight date with no microphone or cameras, and then during the finale, they either have to break up or get engaged to one another.

Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the BIP contestants get an "After the Final Rose" special where they reunite to hash out all the drama and update fans on their relationship. But did you know these contestants are paid when they appear on the spinoff? Keep reading to find out how much they are given to be on the reality series.

How much do contestants get paid to be on 'BIP'?

So unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, contestants that appear on Bachelor in Paradise get paid to be on the show. It's not as much money as their sister shows' leads, but castmates leave the show with some cash in their pockets. Per Insider, according to Reality Steve, BIP stars are not typically paid a flat fee for being on the show. Often what happens is that they are paid either per day or episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Usually, each contestant per season will get paid somewhere between $7,000 and $15,000. In an interview with Money, Taylor Nolan, who searched for love on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor and joined Season 4 of BIP, shared that it was easier for her to justify going on the dating show financially versus appearing on The Bachelor. She disclosed, "After Paradise, I definitely felt more like there was a balance of how much I put in versus how much I was getting out."

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor told the outlet she spent between $1,000 and $2,000 on makeup and clothing for the show and was sent home five weeks later. Taylor not only was paid to be a contestant but also got engaged to fellow BIP castmate Derek Peth at the end of the season. In an interview on the Trading Secrets podcast in May 2021, Dean Unglert, a contestant from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, disclosed that he was offered up to $400 per day to be on BIP Season 4.