Do 'The Voice' Contestants Get Paid? You Might Be Surprised How the Show Works

Even though The Voice doesn't give its contestants a paycheck, that doesn't mean that people aren't allowed to make any money at all. Jessica also said that she sublet her NYC apartment while she was on the show in L.A. But that was the only way she was able to make any money considering that the show took up so much of her time.

"I couldn’t make a ton of money," Jessica continued. "And even though I worked as a film writer and played shows, I couldn’t do that while I was on The Voice. I couldn’t really work. No one can work."

On the bright side, there was a lot of food available for contestants. Vicci Martinez from season one told Cosmo that there was Starbucks available to them all day and that she even gained weight on the show.