Is Reba Leaving 'The Voice'? The Country Singer Addresses Rumor She's Doubling Down on a Side Hustle "They claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products," Reba said. By Melissa Willets Feb. 29 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Fans would not be able to handle another high-profile departure! Indeed, on the heels of Niall Horan not returning for Season 25 of The Voice, rumors are running rampant that country singing superstar and coach on the NBC reality competition Reba McEntire is leaving as well.

Now, Reba is addressing the speculation that she is bidding the show farewell to pursue a side hustle full time. Read on for the details about the story that has everyone talking!

So, is Reba really leaving 'The Voice'?

Reba took to X to hit back at rumors that after becoming a coach on The Voice in 2023, she is already leaving the popular singing show. "Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice," the famous redhead said in her tweet.

The singer's response went on to declare about any chatter that she will no longer appear on the program, "This is not true." Reba also clarified that she is not promoting weight loss gummies, which oddly seems to be the root of the rumor about her leaving The Voice.

"These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products," Reba said about the stories online. "This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. — Reba McEntire (@reba) February 26, 2024

Apparently Reba is not the first celebrity to be targeted by this type of scam.

Fans commented to Reba's tweet that they have seen similar weight loss gummy scams involving other celebrities who are not actually behind the products.

"As someone who currently works in a health store, I have multiple people every week asking for the 'Oprah keto gummy' or the 'Kelly Clarkson/Reba gummy that makes you lose weight,'" one follower shared.

As the AARP reported, AI can be used to generate fake ads that make these scams appear very realistic. In 2023, Trisha Yearwood spoke out about being targeted by one of these scams, and clarified that she had never been behind a gummy product.

At the time, Trisha said, "Fake advertisers are exploiting my name, my face, my voice, and my overall likeness without my permission. The truth is I don’t know what’s in this product, who manufactures it, and I have no idea if it is safe to consume."

Meanwhile, Shark Tank stars have also been targeted by these kinds of scammers in the past. So there you have it! Reba is just a victim of the latest weight loss gummy scam, and is not leaving The Voice for this or any other reason at this time.