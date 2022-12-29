Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Come 2005, Garth proposed to Trisha during a live performance in front of a crowd of roughly 7,000 people. The couple have been happily married ever since.

"You gotta treat it [marriage] like a duet. You gotta harmonize. You gotta make your partner feel like a star," Garth told Ellen DeGeneres of how he and Trisha have made it work ever since tying the knot.