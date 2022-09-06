The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

The whole situation seems to have began when Garth announced his 2018 stadium tour, which he did through a video that many mocked at the time.

Then, YMH Studios, a popular comedy channel hosted by Tom Segura, Christina P, and Fahim Anwar, posted a video where they implicitly alleged that Garth is a murderer with hundreds of bodies hidden on his property. Although the video was purely comedic, YMH Studios fans ran with the claim and it has only snowballed from then on.