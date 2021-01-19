Garth Brooks Is Playing at Joe Biden's Inauguration — Is He a Democrat?By Katie Garrity
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is just a few days away and the lineup of performers is star-studded. When the news came out that artists like John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez were performing, no one batted an eye.
Most of Hollywood and the music industry lean left, and many have been outspoken in their support of the president-elect. However, one name on the bill for the inauguration had some people scratching their heads. Country music legend Garth Brooks has accepted an invitation to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration. So, what exactly is his political affiliation?
Garth Brooks is a Republican.
While explaining about why he decided to accept the invitation to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration, he joked that he’ll likely be the only Republican there. “I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s about reaching across and loving one another,” he said in a press conference.
"The message they're pushing is unity, and that's right down my alley, man," Garth said. "If we're gonna get anywhere we're gonna get there together."
Though Garth is a confirmed Republican, Joe Biden is not the first Democratic leader he has played for. He also performed at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Save for Ronald Reagan, Garth has performed for every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter, though not at every inauguration.
Garth Brooks turned down the chance to play at President Trump’s inauguration.
Garth Brooks was met with much praise and also some criticism when he declined the invitation to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "I'll tell you with this whole presidential thing, we got one going out: pray for him and his family," he said. "And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let's stay together. Love, unity — that's what it's all about."
He continued, "We can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country. And may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well."
Ultimately, though, Garth's reason for not performing wasn't political. His tour schedule conflicted with the date of the inauguration.
Fans had mixed reactions to the news of Garth’s performance.
When the news broke that Garth had accepted the invitation to play at Biden’s inauguration, fans had mixed feelings. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow! Not that I needed another reason to dislike Garth Brooks, but now I have one. He's playing at Biden bogus inauguration.”
Wow! Not that I needed another reason to dislike Garth Brooks, but now I have one. He's playing at Biden bogus inauguration.— Dr. Cody's Mom (@jesluss81) January 18, 2021
Others were thrilled that the 58-year-old was breaking the stereotype that all Southerners and country music fans were also Trump fans. “Garth Brooks is a decent human being, as is his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Trisha grew up in Monticello, GA ... just 20 miles from my hometown. So many assume, because we are Southerners that we support Trump. I think we (Georgia) debunked that myth. Thanks Garth for performing for Biden,” another fan wrote.
Garth has been an open supporter for LGBTQ+ rights, and he even introduced Michelle Obama at her Nashville book tour stop. He is no stranger to the Democratic side of the aisle, which one fan on Twitter felt needed to be pointed out as so many Garth Brooks fans seemed appalled at his decision to play at Biden’s inauguration.
Garth Brooks has been openly supportive of gay rights since the 90s I have no idea where all these people pissed at him for playing Biden’s inauguration have been— CJ Woodling (@CJWoodling) January 18, 2021
“Garth Brooks has been openly supportive of gay rights since the 90s I have no idea where all these people pissed at him for playing Biden’s inauguration have been,” they said.