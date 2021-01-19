Garth Brooks Is Playing at Joe Biden's Inauguration — Is He a Democrat?

While explaining about why he decided to accept the invitation to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration, he joked that he’ll likely be the only Republican there. “I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s about reaching across and loving one another,” he said in a press conference.

"The message they're pushing is unity, and that's right down my alley, man," Garth said. "If we're gonna get anywhere we're gonna get there together."