Garth Brooks Has Three Beautiful Daughters, and One Is a Rising Country Star

Allie Brooks, the youngest of Garth's daughters, is a musician like her dad. Allie graduated from Nashville's Belmont University and began pursuing her love of country. Her full-length album, Stones, came out in April 2021. She's married to Jonathan Roberts, who's a PE teacher.

Allie has always claimed that she didn't use her father's connections and has made it her own way.

“I don’t really have [those] business connections. But ever since I was a kid, my dad has taught me basically one lesson, and that’s to put your head down and work," she told American Songwriter.