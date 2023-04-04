Home > News > Human Interest Source: Instagram/@dylanmulvaney Budweiser Names a New Spokesperson, Some Call for a Boycott By Joseph Allen Apr. 4 2023, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

The online conversation around Budweiser has gotten pretty heated in recent days. In general, major beer brands don't usually court controversy, but a recent move made by the brand has led some to call for an outright boycott.

Naturally, many are wondering what exactly everyone is so mad about, and whether the controversy is actually worthy of a boycott or not. Here's what we know.

Why is everyone mad at Budweiser?

The anger at Budweiser stems entirely from the brand's decision to team up with TikTok star and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her "365 days of Girlhood milestone." Budweiser announced that Dylan would now be serving as a spokesperson for the brand, and Dylan posted to her Instagram about the Bud Light that she'd been sent.

"Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck!" she wrote in the post. Some initially believed that the partnership was some sort of April Fool's prank, but once they realized it was real, many who are opposed to the notion of trans people began to protest the partnership.

Elsewhere in the video, Dylan said that she was happy to partner with Budweiser to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition. "This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it," she said. Although some certainly celebrated the decision, some familiar voices on the right weighed in to voice their opposition and stir up controversy.

Some on the right are opposed to Dylan Mulvaney's Budweiser partnership.

"The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott," Matt Walsh, a well-known right-wing troll, wrote following the news. Others chimed in with similar perspectives, adding, "Boycott Bud Light and NEVER DRINK IT AGAIN EVER." People shared similar sentiments suggesting that the product as "gone woke."

Dylan has yet to respond to this "controversy" nor should she be expected to. There are many issues worthy of genuine debate and disagreement in U.S. politics, but the idea that Budweiser has somehow "gone woke" because they have partnered with a popular trans woman to promote their products isn't one of them.