The Busch Family Doesn't Actually Own Any Major Beer Brands Anymore

Thanks to MTV’s latest reality series, The Busch Family Brewed, audiences are getting to know a branch of the famous brewing dynasty Anheuser-Busch.

But what many fans don’t know is that the St. Louis-based clan no longer owns Budweiser, Michelob, or any of the company’s other brands. Their shares were sold in a $52 billion deal that was signed more than a decade ago. Here’s how the barons of beer lost their empire.