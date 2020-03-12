We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-did-the-busch-family-sell-budweiser-1584044589964.jpg
Source: MTV

The Busch Family Doesn't Actually Own Any Major Beer Brands Anymore

By

Thanks to MTV’s latest reality series, The Busch Family Brewed, audiences are getting to know a branch of the famous brewing dynasty Anheuser-Busch

But what many fans don’t know is that the St. Louis-based clan no longer owns Budweiser, Michelob, or any of the company’s other brands. Their shares were sold in a $52 billion deal that was signed more than a decade ago. Here’s how the barons of beer lost their empire.

Why did the Busch family sell Budweiser?

As it turns out, the descendants of Adolphus Busch didn’t have much of a choice. In June 2008, Belgian-Brazilian brewing company InBev offered to buy the business for $46 billion in an effort to consolidate four of the world’s largest beer companies under one roof.