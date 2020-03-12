The Busch Family Farm Location Makes Perfect Sense

The Busch Family Farm Location Makes Perfect SenseBy Katie Garrity
MTV’s The Busch Family Brewed is a reality television series that provides a look into the lives of the Busch family members and their wacky life situations. The patriarch of the family, Billy Busch Sr., and his family are the descendants of the Anheuser-Busch family who are responsible for the popular and classic Budweiser beer.
While the show brings enough entertainment with its interesting cast of characters, many viewers are talking about the large farm the Busch family lives on as it definitely is a sign to show how affluent the family really is. So where is The Busch Family farm? The location actually makes perfect sense.
Grant’s Farm, the Busch's family farm, is located in St. Louis, Mo.
According to the Grant’s Farm website, the farm has been a popular St. Louis destination since 1954. Grant’s Farm is the 281-acre ancestral home of the Busch family, named for Ulysses S. Grant who originally worked a portion of the land. Anheuser-Busch's headquarters is located in St. Louis so it only makes sense that the family farm would too.
It has been ranked as a top attraction nationwide by the U.S. Family Travel Guide Zagat Survey® and two-time winner of the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence, the unique landmark combines history, heritage, and wildlife to create an unforgettable experience! Over the years, Grant’s Farm has grown and changed to keep up with the times but has continued to be a unique, one-of-a-kind attraction. Grant’s Farm has hosted celebrities and been home for wildlife and old-world tradition.
The Busch Family farm is basically a tourist attraction.
Grant's Farm is open to the public for free; however, there is a small parking fee that helps maintain the farm. The farm is home to such animals as buffalo, elephants, camels, kangaroos, donkeys, goats, peacocks, and the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales.
The farm also contains a cabin called "Hardscrabble," which was built by Ulysses S. Grant in 1856. The structure was originally built on another part of the property and later relocated to Grant's Farm. It is actually the only remaining structure that was hand-built by a U.S. president prior to assuming office.
There was some drama over the ownership of the farm.
In November 2015, the St. Louis Zoo agreed to purchase Grant's Farm for $30 million and use the land as a breeding facility for endangered animals, but one Busch heir and The Busch Family Brewed star, Billy Busch Sr., made a competing offer and wanted to keep the farm in the family.
In March 2016, the St. Louis Zoo Association withdrew its offer to buy Grant's Farm, citing the family's disagreement as one of the reasons. All of this drama would have made for great scenes on The Busch Family Brewed, right? If only the timing was right!
When was 'The Busch Family Brewed' filmed?
Many are wondering when filming began for The Busch Family Brewed and how much time has passed since the show actually aired. While the exact timing of filming is unknown, it generally takes about 9 months to film a full season. Each episode takes between 5-8 days to film, then it goes into the editing process. For reality TV, they generally film the entire season before the show starts airing. It’s safe to say that the Busch family began filming as long as a year ago.
The Busch Family Brewed airs Thursdays at 9/8c.
