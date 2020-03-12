We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Bachelor in Paradise
bip-1584036486892.png
Source: Instagram

Who's Going to Be on the Next Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

By

While Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette has only just begun filming, fans are already dying to know who from this year's cast we might see on Bachelor in Paradise. 

It's too soon to have a clear idea of who will be making it to the beach this season, but we have some good guesses. Here's what we know about the Bachelor in Paradise cast for the 2020 season.

Will Hannah Ann be on 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2020?

After breaking off her engagement with Pilot Pete (and telling him off while she was at it), Hannah Ann has made it clear that she is single and "ready to mingle." During her appearance on Ellen, she told guest host Sean Hayes she's over Peter and ready to move on.

Of course, knowing this, fans are ready to watch Hannah Ann find love — hopefully for real this time.

Sean asked her if her single status meant that she would be on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Her response?