Kristian Haggerty Reveals She's Dating Her Longtime Best Friend Taylor Blake

Bachelor Nation saw its first same-sex couple on Bachelor in Paradise when Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty left the island engaged on Season 6.

But this wasn't a happily ever after for the couple, who broke up in October 2019. They each made separate announcements on social media about the split, breaking our hearts all over again.

It looks like Kristian has since moved on, though, as she shared a photo on Instagram announcing that her longtime best friend Taylor Blake was now her girlfriend.