taylor-blake-1581699337759.png
Source: Instagram

Kristian Haggerty Reveals She's Dating Her Longtime Best Friend Taylor Blake

Bachelor Nation saw its first same-sex couple on Bachelor in Paradise when Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty left the island engaged on Season 6.

But this wasn't a happily ever after for the couple, who broke up in October 2019. They each made separate announcements on social media about the split, breaking our hearts all over again.

It looks like Kristian has since moved on, though, as she shared a photo on Instagram announcing that her longtime best friend Taylor Blake was now her girlfriend.

Taylor and Kristian shared a series of cute selfies together.

The announcement of their relationship was subtle. Taylor shared a series of selfies of the two girls, captioning the photo, "Who knew God placed you in my life so many years ago for a reason❤️ So blessed to have you."

The caption was innocuous enough for those who knew that the duo had been best friends for most of their lives. But a follower commented about their closeness in the photo, saying "I hope you two are a couple!!!! Amazing."