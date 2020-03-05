We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Haley Busch Has Been With Her Boyfriend, Clark, for Eight Years

Hardcore beer drinkers know about the Busch family — but The Busch Family Brewed appeals to both fans of the beverage and those of us who love a good reality TV show.

MTV's newest show follows the Busch family as they navigate “recent approval to break ground on a new craft brewery on their property” and embark on creating “their own original beer and continue their family legacy for the next generation.”

The Busch family consists of parents Billy Sr. and Christi and their seven extremely good-looking children. Yes, we said seven.

Also included in the cast is daughter Haley's longtime boyfriend, Clark, who Haley is hoping to get engaged to this season.