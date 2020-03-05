'The Busch Family Brewed': Relationship Drama Surrounds This "Ladies Man" in New MTV Series

Get ready, because MTV is ready to introduce the world to the next batch of reality stars.

The Busch Family Brewed follows Billy Busch Sr., his wife Christi, and their seven kids: Billy Jr., Haley, Abbey, Gussie, Grace, Maddie and Peter. The family is the previous owner of the iconic brewing company Anheuser-Busch (think Budweiser!), before it was sold in 2008 to InBev.