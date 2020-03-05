We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Busch Family Brewed': Relationship Drama Surrounds This "Ladies Man" in New MTV Series

Get ready, because MTV is ready to introduce the world to the next batch of reality stars.

The Busch Family Brewed follows Billy Busch Sr., his wife Christi, and their seven kids: Billy Jr., Haley, Abbey, Gussie, Grace, Maddie and Peter. The family is the previous owner of the iconic brewing company Anheuser-Busch (think Budweiser!), before it was sold in 2008 to InBev.

The reality series will follow this beer-loving family as "they navigate their family legacy, relationship drama, and new endeavors." Aside from loads of drinking and hilarious antics, one breakout star that we're sure will immediately capture your heart is the ever-so-charming Gussie Busch.

Dubbed as the "ladies man" of his family, the show will follow Gussie's girlfriend drama. And, we certainly can't wait!