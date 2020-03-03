We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Instagram

Despite the Backlash, Madisson and Ish Are Still Together and Very Much in Love

MTV's reality show Siesta Key is full of surprises for Season 3, including the announcement that Madisson is dating the show's former producer, Ishmael "Ish" Soto. On top of their surprising connection, Ish is also more than 20 years older than Madisson — which is bound to make some viewers question their relationship.

After facing the initial onslaught of judgement from friends and viewers alike, are Madisson and Ish still together?

Ish and Madisson of 'Siesta Key' fame survived the questioning and are still together today.

Even though filming wrapped up months ago, it looks as though the couple are still happily together. On Valentine's Day, Ish shared a photo with Madisson, captioning it, "My valentine now and forever!!"

Madisson has also continued to share shots of her and her sweetheart on her feed. On Jan. 14 after the season premiere, she shared a photo with Ish, updating everyone on their relationship. "Update: still happy 🤷‍♀️ #siestakey," she said.