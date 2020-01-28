We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is 'Siesta Key,' the Spiritual Successor to 'Laguna Beach,' Fake?

If you were a fan of MTV's Laguna Beach, then chances are you'll probably love Siesta Key. It's basically the same show, but updated for modern audiences. And much like LB, the series blurs the lines between reality and scripted drama. But does that mean that both programs are fake?

It all depends on what your definition of "fake" really is. There's a reason why the show comes off very polished — that doesn't happen by accident.

Not to toot my own horn, but I work in reality TV too on Ghost Hunters and if there are certain moments that occur that our camera team needs to capture, we have the people we're interviewing reiterate it or if a cast member conveys an idea, sometimes we'll be asked to repeat it in a more condensed way. Usually, it's because that particular idea's really good and our producers know the editing team will more than likely want to include it in the episode.