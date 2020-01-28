Is 'Siesta Key,' the Spiritual Successor to 'Laguna Beach,' Fake?

If you were a fan of MTV's Laguna Beach, then chances are you'll probably love Siesta Key. It's basically the same show, but updated for modern audiences. And much like LB, the series blurs the lines between reality and scripted drama. But does that mean that both programs are fake?

It all depends on what your definition of "fake" really is. There's a reason why the show comes off very polished — that doesn't happen by accident.