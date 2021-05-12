'Siesta Key' Season 4 Had a Different Shooting Schedule and Location Than Usual

Over the past few seasons of Siesta Key , the cast has grown a lot. And heading into Season 4, there were plenty of changes to go around. Brandon Gomes was preparing for fatherhood, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens found themselves at a business crossroads, and Chloe Trautman was busy working on herself. But since the season was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, when was Season 4 actually filmed?

It's no secret that tons of networks and movie sets were forced to shut down filming at the onset of the pandemic. Once they started to open back up with new safety protocols, however, MTV found a way to film Season 4 of Siesta Key.

It may have been done a little differently, but it still brought all of the drama we know and love.