'Siesta Key' Star Alex Is Having a Baby With His Girlfriend Alyssa Salerno

Congrats! Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras announced Sunday, Dec. 15, that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. "Little princess on the way," the MTV star captioned a snap of the happy couple. Rumors of their romance started this summer after Alex captioned a pic of the pair, "There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better #happybirthday #nashville."

Before dating his current baby mama, Alex was linked to his MTV co-star Juliette Porter. However, the on-and-off couple ended their relationship earlier this year after he allegedly cheated. So, who is the woman who stole this former playboy's heart? Here's what to know about Alex's pregnant girlfriend Alyssa. Siesta Key's newest star Alyssa Salerno owns a hair salon.

Alyssa is a hairstylist based in Florida who will soon be opening her own salon called Meraki Wild Salon. According to her Instagram, the salon will be based in Sarasota; though, there has been no official announcement on the opening date.

"Ready to unleash my passion on Sarasota," she posted on Dec. 4. "Thrilled to finally announce something that I have been working on for a while now! This has been a dream of mine for many years and I can finally say it is all coming to reality! Excited for you all to join me on this journey and see my new salon that is coming soon!"

If you follow Alyssa on social media, you'll see that she regularly shares pictures of her clients' hair transformations, and judging from her work, she's got a lot of talent!

Alyssa and Alex's ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter do not get along. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of MTV's Siesta Key, fans can expect there to be quite a bit of drama between Alex's current girlfriend and his former flame. “She's honestly not that bad, [but] she’s pretty bad. … She hates my guts with, like, a passion,” Juliette said. “And he will not come around me. Anyone that is associated with me, they will not be there," she spilled during a podcast interview with Chicks in the Office.

Well, after news broke that Alex was expecting his first child, Juliette commented on The Morning Toasts' Instagram post claiming the two had slept together in recent months. "Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago, but ok," she wrote. Yikes!

Following her split with Alex, Juliette started dating Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, who will also be featured on the new season of Siesta Key. The MTV star told Us Weekly that her relationship with Robby prompted Alex to start dating Alyssa. "He started dating her because he was jealous of … the first time I saw them together I could just tell he was just like, ‘Oh, and Alyssa does this and Alyssa does that,’” she told the outlet.