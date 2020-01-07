Madisson From 'Siesta Key' Is Dating a Former Producer and Things Could Get Messy

On a show like Siesta Key, the cast members are expected to play musical partners. When one of them is done with a significant other, it isn't out of the ordinary for someone else to consider picking up the pieces. But for Madisson on Siesta Key and her own dating life, things are about to get a whole lot more complicated.

Instead of going after one of the eligible (if sometimes immature and downright annoying) guys in her inner circle, Season 3 will show her with a new older man in her life and one who was rumored before the start of the season to be a producer. Although she already knew the guy well before she started dating him, it’s definitely going to ruffle the feathers of some of her co-stars. Needless to say, the drama is very real this season on Siesta Key.

Source: Instagram

So, is Madisson dating a Siesta Key producer? Technically, Madisson is dating a producer from the show. To be fair, however, Ismael "Ish" Soto hasn't been a producer for some time. Because he’s not a total stranger to everyone, in a way, it’s not all that out of left field for her to be dating a guy who already has such strong ties to the show. The age difference, however, is the kicker.

MTV’s Season 3 bio for Madisson confirms that she will be "falling in love" with Ish this season, but it’s hard to say how her friends and family will react to the news. He might not be a total outsider, but he is still an older man, and with friends like Madisson’s on Siesta Key, you have to have the perfect boyfriend, lest you should be subject to severe scrutiny.

Madisson's dating track record isn't great. Season 2 of Siesta Key saw Madisson in a love triangle before anyone knew what was happening. Like some of her co-stars, dating seems to take front and center in her storylines on the show and Season 2 was no exception. She was ready for a summer of fun after finally ending things with Brandon. She was even about to get exclusive with Ben, a college boyfriend who had re-entered the picture to win her over.

Then, Brandon asked her to be in his music video and it was a whole thing. Now that Madisson is dating a former producer, who is older and could potentially complicate her love life in a different way, it looks like her love life is taking center stage in her storyline yet again. But is anyone even surprised at this point?

Who is Ish on Siesta Key? Ish might not be one of the show’s producers anymore, but he was part of Season 1 when the cast was just starting out as new reality stars. Madisson and Ish didn't hit it off romantically until well after that and he was no longer a Siesta Key producer. He is, however, 46 years old , which makes him more than 20 years older than Madisson.

Ish has also worked as a producer on shows like Kitchen Nightmares, The Amazing Race, and Naked and Afraid. Thankfully, he's no longer a part of Siesta Key in a professional capacity though because that would make things infinitely more complicated with Madisson and the rest of the cast. As if things weren't already going to be verging on intensely awkward for the first half of the season.