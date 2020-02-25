Jared Kelderman's Ex Wife Is Making Her 'Siesta Key' Debut!

Siesta Key star Jared Kelderman is known for being Alex Kompothecras' archenemy. Jared invited himself to Alex's birthday party and drama escalated between the two reality stars last season. Now, in Season 3, Jared's ex-wife, Jessica Rodriguez, will be joining the show.

And Jessica will make an appearance on the Feb. 26 episode — so prepare for some fireworks. Here are several facts to learn about the reality star.