Instagram

Alex Kompo and His Girlfriend Are Expecting, and One 'Siesta Key' Star Is Not Pleased

Alex Kompo and his girlfriend of eight months, Alyssa, are pregnant — and Siesta Key fans couldn't be more psyched. They announced the big news via a beautiful snap posted on Dec. 16, 2019, which showed the duo exchanging a firm hug at a lavish, opulent gathering held in Miami, with a staggeringly beautiful sunset in the background. 

"Little princess on the way," read the romantic caption doubling as a gender reveal. Ready to find out more about Alex and Alyssa's baby girl? 

Alex and Alyssa are pregnant — and most 'Siesta Key' stars are happy for them.

Alex and Alyssa have been dating since June 2019, having made their relationship status official via an adorable snap posted on June 30. 

"There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better," captioned Alex the sweet photos showing the couple dressed in a uniform white attire striking a graceful yet carefree pose at a friendly gathering. 