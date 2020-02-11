Alex Kompo and His Girlfriend Are Expecting, and One 'Siesta Key' Star Is Not Pleased

Alex Kompo and his girlfriend of eight months, Alyssa, are pregnant — and Siesta Key fans couldn't be more psyched. They announced the big news via a beautiful snap posted on Dec. 16, 2019, which showed the duo exchanging a firm hug at a lavish, opulent gathering held in Miami, with a staggeringly beautiful sunset in the background.

"Little princess on the way," read the romantic caption doubling as a gender reveal. Ready to find out more about Alex and Alyssa's baby girl?