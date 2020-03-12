We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
untitled-design-5-1584041831149.png
Source: Instagram

Here’s What the Busch Family Is About to Do for the First Time in 100 Years

By

It’s impossible to think “beer” without thinking “Busch” — one of the biggest names in the brewing industry for 150 years and counting.

But what has the Busch family been up to since they lost ownership of Anheuser-Busch — producers of Budweiser — and is it true they have a new beer in the making? 

The Busch family is about to open its own craft brewery to finally make new beer.

That’s right...they’re back at it. The Busch family was recently approved to break ground on a new craft brewery right on their property of 700-acres outside of St. Louis.

It’s also the first Busch family brewery to be built in the past 100 years, family patriarch Billy Busch, Sr. shares.

Billy Sr. is founder of the William K. Busch Brewing Co., maker of Kräftig beer, which closed in July 2019 due to “market demand,” the St. Louis Business Journal reported.