The Jonas Brothers Brewed a Limited-Edition Beer With Coors Light and I'm Burnin' UP

Anyone who is a total sucker for the Jonas Brothers like I am is most likely anticipating the boy band's latest endeavor — Nick, Joe, and Kevin collaborated with Colorado brewing company, Coors, to create a limited batch of their own signature brew. So, if you, too, are seriously dying to get your hands on a six pack of Coors Light's Jonas Brothers beer, stay tuned for more details.

The Coors Light Jonas Brothers beer is here — for a limited time, of course. Yep, you heard that loud and clear, folks — according to a press release sent to Distractify, Coors Light and the Camp Rock gods are collaborating to create a limited edition batch of Coors Light.

The brothers reportedly helped brew this signature sip, and each bottle will feature a "custom label" that references the band's album art. Sadly, it doesn't feature their faces from the cover of "Lines, Vines, and Trying Times," but it's pretty darn gorgeous, if you ask me.

You may remember the brothers' affinity for Coors Light, that is, if you happened to snag an invite to Joe's wedding earlier this year. According to the press release, he and Sophie Turner apparently served the limited-edition at their wedding when they tied the knot back in May 2019... but if you weren't present, you missed out. The special bottles also made an appearance in the Jo Bro's music video for "Only Human," if you happened to catch that cameo.

In the press release, the Jonas Brothers couldn't help but express their excitement regarding the new brew. Plus, what's better than getting your face on a beer bottle? They said: "We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery. We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle.”

The limited-edition brew will only be available while supplies last throughout Boston, Mass., Philadelphia, Pa., Chicago, Ill., Nashville, Tenn., and Tampa, Fla. So if you're 21 years or older, definitely look out for those. I know I am.

This isn't the first time the "Goodnight and Goodbye" singers have gotten involved with alcohol-related projects — earlier this year, Nick launched a tequila brand called Villa One alongside famous fashion designer, John Varvato. According to Vine Pair, the agave-based spirit was launched in partnership with Stoli Group, and is available in blanco, reposado, and añejo. I, personally, have not been able to try it yet, but some say it leaves you dancing until tomorrow.