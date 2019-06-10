Finally! Kevin Jonas Has a Solo on the New Jonas Brothers Album 'Happiness Begins'

After more than five years apart, the Jonas Brothers are finally back together! Cue the screams. The boyband consisting of brothers Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have decided to put their differences aside and make music again after a bitter breakup in 2013.

With their newly released fifth studio album Happiness Begins, fans will hear a slew of upbeat pop songs, as well as emotionally-charged ballads. Long gone are the JoBros' Disney Channel personas — they have embraced a more authentic, less cookie-cutter version of their teenage selves. Consisting of 14 tracks, it’s easy to fall in love with Joe and Nick’s soulful voices and their pop-driven earworms. And while Kevin is not the designated singer of the band, you can catch him shredding on the guitar.

But, does Kevin Jonas sing on the new album? If you’ve been a JoBro fan since the beginning, you know that the oldest brother, Kevin, is not known for his singing abilities. In the height of their teen idol fame, Nick and Joe were the designated "singers" of their group. Kevin never had a solo on any of the group's previous albums, and his vocals can only be heard in the backup harmonies.

Source: Getty Images

However, it looks like Kevin fans who have begged to hear the father-of-two be featured as a solois finally got their wish. On the song "Hesitate," which Joe wrote about his new bride Sophie Turner, Kevin’s voice can be heard at the end of the track.

"I NEED SOMEONE TO CONFIRM THATS KEVIN JONAS SINGING AT THE END OF 'HESITATE!' SOMEONE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD CONFIRM!" one fan tweeted following the release of the album. Another added, "Sooooooooo if you guys didn’t know. Kevin Jonas finally has a verse in a song. It’s called 'Hesitate.' Go listen now."

Source: Twitter

Before their split, Nick and Joe felt Kevin was "holding us back." In the documentary Chasing Happiness, the Jonas Brothers opened up about the reason behind their unexpected breakup. Fans learned in Amazon Prime original that even after the group split, Nick and Joe performed a few concerts without their oldest brother.

"I think it was because we thought you were holding us back," Joe admitted to Kevin. "That's the truth. I think there was moments that Nick and I wanted to do our own thing and we felt like your focus was not in it anymore and it wasn't a priority for you. Starting a family was, and your guitar playing kind of fell in the backseat."

Source: Amazon

Tearing up at his brother’s confession, Kevin responded, “I think that might have been the hardest moments of my entire life." While his younger siblings went on to focus on music, Nick with a successful solo career and Joe forming the band DNCE, Kevin settled into family life in New Jersey with his wife Danielle and their two kids.

It was the birth of Kevin's daughter that brought the brothers back together. After Kevin, Joe, and Nick had their falling out, they revealed in the documentary that they “hated each other” for a bit.

Source: Instagram

"People liked seeing us happy and we were not happy." Nick said, as the group was preparing for another tour. "We hated each other, basically." It wasn't until the birth of Kevin’s first child, his daughter Alena, in 2014 that the estranged brothers started speaking again.