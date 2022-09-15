Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together

Garth also said that his weight loss wasn't necessarily about looking good, it was more about feeling his best. "You want to try to be as fit as you can," he said. "Because my job is to get to everyone in that stadium. And we have two and a half hours to get it done. So we will be moving a lot. And physically, I wanted to not have that as an obstacle."

During his downtime, Garth revealed he and his wife will treat the travel experience as a "second honeymoon."