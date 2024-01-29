Home > Entertainment > Music > Blake Shelton Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship Timeline — We're Rooting for Them We have all the details on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship timeline, from meeting to getting married, and their relationship status now. By Melissa Willets Jan. 29 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Source: NBC

They are both singers, but seemingly from opposite worlds. Gwen Stefani is a former '90s pop star made famous for her washboard abs and funky style. Blake Shelton is a country star who loves his truck and living in, well, the country. And yet, Gwen and Blake are basically the cutest couple since Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.

So when did the "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." singer meet her eventual husband? When did they get engaged, and married? And what is their relationship status today? The full details are ahead.

2014: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton meet as judges on 'The Voice.'

Gwen and Blake both have divorces behind them. She was of course formerly wed to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and they share three kids together. Their marriage ended in 2015. Meanwhile, Blake was married twice before meeting Gwen — he said "I do" to Kaynette Williams in 2003, and divorced her in 2006. Then, the "God's Country" crooner was betrothed to Miranda Lambert from 2011–2015.

It turns out that their mutual heartache actually bonded Gwen and Blake. Although they were both with other people when Gwen joined The Voice in 2014, those relationships were on the rocks.

“Gwen saved my life," Blake confessed previously. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorce.”

2015: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani go public with their relationship.

With their respective divorces settled, the singers were free to date publicly — although Gwen admitted that she never expected to find love again after her marriage to Gavin ended.

“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” she told Drew Barrymore. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids, and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone. I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

2017: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani release music together.

A few years into their romance, the couple was already making music with one another, including her hit "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" and the catchy ditty "Nobody But You." The stars also treated fans to "Happy Anywhere."

October 2020: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged.

After years of dating and seeming beyond in love and happy, the couple announced they were planning to make things official. Taking to Instagram, Gwen simply said "yes please" as a caption to a photo of the stars kissing, and added a diamond ring emoji.

For his part, Blake posted the same photo to his Instagram along with the sweet message, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

July 2021: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get hitched.

On July 4, 2021, the singers put a ring on it during a wedding ceremony in Oklahoma. Talking about the nuptials on Today, Gwen admitted she was "bawling" during the couple's vows. As for Blake, he took their vows to the next level. "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," he shared. Um, perfect guy much?

Jan. 2024: Gwen Stefani leaves 'The Voice' after Blake Shelton exited — and they face divorce speculation.

Although Gwen is seemingly saying "goodbye" to The Voice for good — Blake left in 2023 — the spouses will always share fond memories of the place where they first crossed paths. Today, the former city girl lives in Oklahoma with her husband and her kids.

While the couple hasn't commented on the rumors that they are splitting up, a source told Life & Style, "Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble. Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”