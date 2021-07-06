Gwen Stefani Has Three Kids From Her First Marriage

With more than three decades in the limelight, Gwen Stefan i is a verified pop icon. Known for her punk-glam aesthetic, the former No Doubt frontwoman–turned–solo artist has dipped her talented toes into music and the fashion industry, and has even been a mentor and coach to other aspiring singers on NBC’s The Voice .

But Gwen’s most “incredible and rewarding” gig yet has been that of motherhood . Many people don’t know that Gwen — who wed Voice co-host Blake Shelton in July 2021 — is a mother of three, probably because the “Hollaback Girl” continued to be a world-dominating force even after becoming a mom.

Who are Gwen Stefani’s kids?

Gwen Stefani has three kids that she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen and the Bush frontman had three children over their 13-year marriage, which ended in 2015, but they still continue to successfully co-parent the kids together.

Gwen and Gavin welcomed their first son – Kingston James McGregor Rossdale – in 2006, and he is already following in the footsteps of his musician parents. The spitting image of Gavin, Kingston is also an aspiring rockstar and plays guitar for his band, Wild Card.

Kingston made his on-stage debut at just 12 years old, performing at the famous West Hollywood nightclub Whiskey a Go-Go, which has hosted famous acts like the Doors, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and even Kingston’s mom’s old band No Doubt. According to his dad, Kingston also sings and writes his own music.

Gwen and Gavin’s second son – Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale – was born in 2008, and it’s clear that he takes after his mom’s signature sense of fashion. He already has a designer credit to his name after collaborating with Gwen to create a teen eyewear collection called Zuma Rock.

Zuma is also the daredevil of the bunch. Last year, Gavin revealed that his second child had broken both of his arms within the span of six weeks. Zuma broke his right arm after falling off a chair and then broke his left one in a bike accident. However, Gavin said he'd "be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what he went through, 'cause [Zuma]'s by far the toughest.”

Gwen’s third son, whom she also shares with Gavin, is Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, born in 2014. The youngest of the three, Apollo wasn’t exactly planned. In an appearance on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, the singer revealed that although she and Gavin thought they were done having kids, it was Kingston who wanted them to have another baby.