Gwen Stefani Is Facing Rumors That She's Pregnant With Blake Shelton's Baby

As the relationship between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani keeps going strong, the rumor mill has shifted to whether the couple is expecting. They are facing rumors that Gwen is pregnant, and now many fans want to know whether there's any truth to them. Gwen is already the mother of three children, but is her fourth baby on the way?

Odds are that if the couple decides to have children, they will announce it publicly. Although they don't reveal all the details about their private lives, they do tend to share the biggest announcements with their fans. That includes their engagement, which they shared earlier this year via a post on Gwen's Instagram. In that post, Gwen did not appear to have any form of a baby bump.

The rumor that Gwen was pregnant first sprang up in May of this year. At the time, Star reported that the couple were expecting twins via IVF. Given the fact that Gwen still isn't showing any signs of pregnancy, it's safe to say that that rumor wasn't true. It was also debunked at the time, in part because the insiders who gave Star their information didn't seem very credible.

Gwen Stefani already has three children.

Although she doesn't yet have any kids with Blake, Gwen is already a mother three times over. She has three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she was with from 1995 to 2015, when the couple announced their divorce due to "irreconcilable differences." Since then, Gwen's most public and high-profile relationship has been with Blake. Blake had also been through a recent divorce when the two of them got together.

Although Blake is not their father, he has apparently grown close to Gwen's sons. According to a source speaking with People, Blake even asked her sons for permission before he proposed. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the source said. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Although Blake never had any kids of his own during his marriage to Miranda Lambert, he has frequently raved about Gwen's kids in interviews. "There's days where you go, 'Oh my God, when does school start?'" he said in an interview with People. "An hour later you're going, 'God, I can't wait 'til they get home.' They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're pretty special."