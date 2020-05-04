Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Digs Are Pretty Enviable

The Voice is moving forward with live shows for the remainder of Season 18, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still requiring social distancing protocols, the "live" rounds of the competition are looking a little different. The judges will conference together live from their respective homes to judge pre-taped performances by their singers.

This novel approach to the live rounds gives us a unique peek into the lives of the coaches, and one thing is clear — sheltering in place is mighty luxurious if you're Blake Shelton. The country star has his pick of several homes where he and partner Gwen Stefani can hunker down. Get the lowdown on where Blake Shelton lives both while filming The Voice and in the off-season.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon at Home, Blake said he was holed up with "a buncha Stefanis" in Oklahoma, where he owns at least two properties. The "God's Country" singer has had a ranch near Tishomingo, Okla. since he was married to Miranda Lambert, and it has been on the market for a couple years now. In the four years since he and Gwen got together, they have expanded their real estate footprint to include a lake house on Lake Texoma, which is likely where they'll be for the foreseeable future.

Blake owns homes in Oklahoma, Los Angeles, and Nashville and though his heart is in Oklahoma, it makes the most sense logistically to be in L.A. while taping The Voice during a normal year. This, however, is not a normal year, and it seems Blake and Gwen have been bunkering down in Oklahoma during the pandemic.

The Lake Texoma compound is definitely big enough for all those Stefanis.

Though Blake's old ranch house is pretty modest in size and most of the acreage is hunting ground, the lake house is spacious enough to house over 20 guests, according to Country Fancast. While the home is nowhere near the ocean, Blake and Gwen's oasis has the look of a Hawaiian resort with a swimming pool complete with swim-up tiki bar and palm trees — a very uncommon site in Oklahoma!

The compound also contains a recording studio, which probably came in handy when Gwen and Blake sat down to record an acoustic version of their duet, "Nobody But You." The couple also put out a video shot on iPhone of the two of them performing the duet from their deck with a beautiful vista in the background.