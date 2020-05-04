Here's What We Know Regarding Cady Groves' Tragic Death

Here's What We Know Regarding Cady Groves' Tragic DeathBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
The pop-country community unfortunately experienced a tragic loss on Saturday, May 2. Singer-songwriter Cady Groves sadly passed away in her home this past weekend, which her brother, Cody, revealed to fans via Twitter on Sunday, May 3.
The Oklahoma-born star, who was best known for popular tracks such as "This Little Girl" and "Real With Me" was only 30 years old. What happened to Cady Groves? The story behind the young musician's death is seriously devastating.
Cady Groves' death came just a few weeks after she opened up about her mental health struggles.
Cady has publicly opened up about her mental health struggles several times since the coronavirus lockdowns began. In an Instagram post from April 15, she wrote, "Some days my mental health is AWFUL... I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love." On Twitter, Cady also expressed an underlying feeling of impending doom, telling fans she felt this was “beginning of the world ending.”
When fans and media outlets began speculating that Cady may have lost her life to suicide or self harm, after she had opened up about her struggles, Cody argued that people were making outlandish assumptions based on “a cluster of twisted misinformation."
“The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm... Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes," he said, according to Page Six.
Kinda just starting to feel like we are all waking up every day looking out the window at the beginning of the world ending. Clearly this has all got me feeling defeated.— cady groves (@cadygroves) April 15, 2020
Cady may have also been dealing with other health problems at the time.
In addition to her mental health struggles, it turns out that Cady may have been dealing with other underlying illnesses that fans were completely unaware of, according to NME. Cody implied that past health problems Cady was experiencing may have resurfaced, which was what most likely caused her death.
“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody told media outlets.
Cady is the third sibling in her family to die young.
Cady happens to be the youngest of seven siblings, but she is the third to pass away at a painfully young age. According to TODAY, Cady's older sister, Kelly Groves, passed away at age 28 back in 2013, after struggling with an addiction to pills she was prescribed following a serious car accident. Cady recently wrote a tribute to Kelly on Instagram.
About seven years prior, back in 2006, Cady and Kelly's older brother, Casey Groves, also died at age 28 from prescription drug abuse. Needless to say, we have the entire Groves family in our hearts.
We aren't entirely sure how or why Cady died, but between her mental health struggles, allegedly underlying health issues, and being completely alone during the coronavirus lockdown, it's clear she was going through some seriously tough times. Sending the Groves family, as well as friends and fans of the singer our well-wishes.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.