Here's What We Know Regarding Cady Groves' Tragic Death

Cady has publicly opened up about her mental health struggles several times since the coronavirus lockdowns began. In an Instagram post from April 15, she wrote, "Some days my mental health is AWFUL... I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love." On Twitter , Cady also expressed an underlying feeling of impending doom, telling fans she felt this was “beginning of the world ending.”

When fans and media outlets began speculating that Cady may have lost her life to suicide or self harm, after she had opened up about her struggles, Cody argued that people were making outlandish assumptions based on “a cluster of twisted misinformation."

“The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm... Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes," he said, according to Page Six.