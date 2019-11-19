Garth Brooks' Daughter Is Also a Singer — and She Hates His Most Famous Song

When it comes to country music legends, Garth Brooks has certainly earned his place at the top of the list. He was the first (and, so far, the only) artist with seven diamond-status albums . He’s the best-selling solo album artist in the U.S. and is also one of the world’s all-time best-selling artists. Honestly, the term “legend” really only begins to cover it.

Garth Brooks has already created quite a legacy for himself, but that legacy doesn’t stop with him. His daughter Allie Colleen has taken up the mantle and is creating quite the name for herself. Here’s what you need to know about Garth Brooks’ daughter, singer Allie Colleen .

Source: Instagram

Allie Colleen is Garth Brooks’ youngest daughter. In 1986, Garth married songwriter Sandy Mahl. Together, the couple had three daughters: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born in 1992), August Anna (born in 1994), and Allie Colleen Brooks (born in 1996). Garth and Sandy were divorced in 2001, and Garth married chef and country singer Trisha Yearwood in 2005.

As you’ve probably already picked up on, Allie goes by Allie Colleen — and according to her Instagram bio , Colleen is pronounced “like ‘Jolene’ with a C.” On her website, Allie Colleen defines herself as an Americana Folk Country Artist. The 23-year-old graduated from Belmont University with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business and has been performing since she was 14 years old.

Earlier this year, Allie Colleen debuted her first single. On July 10, 2019, Allie Colleen debuted the single “ Work in Progress .” The song was released on her grandmother Colleen’s birthday, making the experience all the more special. Garth shared a touching photo of himself, wife Trisha and Allie on Instagram to mark the occasion and noted that Allie has a “beautiful voice.”

In September, Allie Colleen released another single entitled “ Along the Way. ” She currently lives in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, and has been playing many shows in the area. She even got the chance to play on the Grand Ole Opry stage in 2017. Allie is certainly carving quite the path for herself!

Although her dad is famous, Allie Colleen doesn’t rely on him for her career. In an appearance on Good Morning America , Garth explained that Allie has assured him that she has the whole music career thing handled. “I can't give her any [advice],” he said. “Ever since she was a little kid, [she said] ‘Dad, I got this.’ [...] So I get to be a fan, which is really nice. And I'm a big fan of that young lady. She's doing it the right way."

In a recent interview , Allie revealed that she actually hates her dad’s song “Friends in Low Places.” Apparently, while she was in school, people would sometimes try to use that song as a sort of pick-up line — we’re not really sure why they thought that’d work. Allie doesn’t hate all of her dad’s stuff, though! Her favorite Garth Brooks song is “When You Come Back To Me Again."