Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged — What to Know About the Businessman

Congrats! Kathie Lee Gifford announced via social media that her 26-year-old daughter, Cassidy Gifford, got engaged to boyfriend Ben Wierda. The former NBC co-host revealed the exciting news on her personal Instagram, captioning a pic of the happy couple: “So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars.” The 66-year-old added, “Thank you, LORD!”

Cassidy and her fiance celebrated their engagement this weekend among family and friends. So, who is the 29-year-old ex-bachelor who stole Cassidy’s heart? Here’s what to know about Kathie’s soon-to-be-son-in-law Ben.

Source: Getty

Ben Wierda and Cassidy Gifford are childhood friends. Before the pair became romantically involved, Ben and Cassidy were just friends. According to the former Today Show host, the cute couple has known each other since their days on the playground.

A few days before the couple announced their engagement, Kathie told Access Hollywood , “Cassidy’s probably going to get pretty engaged pretty darn soon too, I got a feeling.” She continued, “They’ve known each other since they were 11 and 14, so it’s good. It’s a happy time for us.” Well, call it a mother’s intuition … or a sixth sense.

Ben Wierda works for Clarion Technologies. Ben’s Linkedin states that he currently works as the project manager for Clarion Technologies. According to the Michigan based company’s bio, Clarion Technologies “designs, develops, and manufactures injection-molded products for the automotive, home appliance, and consumer products industries.”

Before working for Clarion Technologies, Ben held a position as a business analyst/investment associate at Segel Group Limited. Prior to that, he attended Pepperdine University and graduated in 2013 with a B.A. in International Management.

Ben is the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos’ nephew. Ben’s parents, Emilie and Craig Wierda, are the successful business owners of two car dealerships. The couple also works for Down East Yachting, which sells luxury motor yachts. Ben’s mom, Emilie, is the daughter of Edgar and Elsa Prince, who founded the Prince Corporation, which sold automotive parts to car manufacturers.

Source: Getty

The couple had four children, including the current United States Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos and former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince. Basically, Ben has a lot of relatives that are public figures. The businessman also has three siblings: Christian “Chip,” Anna, and Andrew.

Cassidy Gifford gushes about her now-fiance on social media. Though Ben’s Instagram page is currently set to private, up-and-coming actress Cassidy is not afraid to show a little PDA on the ‘Gram. “Happy birthday to my favorite human. I love you lots and lots, you weirdo. @letsgetwierda,” she captioned a post in September dedicated to honoring her beau.