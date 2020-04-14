With All of TV Production up in the Air, How Will 'The Voice' Do Live Rounds?

The novel coronavirus is really doing a number on our reality TV obsessions. COVID-19 has halted The Bachelorette in its tracks. The next season of Survivor had to miss its March 24 filming start date. And now we're left wondering if any other shows are heading towards the end as well. Though The Voice continues to air, we're getting closer and closer to the live performances. But how will The Voice do live rounds when they aren't allowed in the studio?

'The Voice' crew isn't quite sure how the show will be doing the live rounds.

According to John Legend, the crew over on The Voice is trying to take things one day at a time because, at the moment, they don't have to think about how they plan to do the live rounds. They have episodes filmed up until May, which means that we should continue to see The Voice weekly until the end of April.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May. So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are,” John told The Associated Press. "And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May."

At the moment, John isn't ruling out the possibility that they may be able to film the live rounds. He did, however, note that they may have to make some important adjustments to keep people safe, namely going on without an audience. "If we can do those shows in May, that’d be great. Possibly without an audience, that would be understandable. But, you know, if we can pull it off, then that would be great," he said. "We’ll see if that’s doable."

For the time being, though, NBC has not announced that production for The Voice has been suspended for the rest of the season so it is possible that the show will still go on as expected.